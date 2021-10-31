Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $3,500.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $29.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $110.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $116.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $142.98 EPS.

GOOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,178.21.

GOOG stock opened at $2,965.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,831.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,626.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,604.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2,982.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 106.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total value of $8,625,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,299 shares of company stock worth $492,039,141. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,389,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,359,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 20.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,639,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

