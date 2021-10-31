Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $3,300.00 at Barclays

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,122.25.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,960.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,819.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,588.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,601.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,973.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 106.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $6,491,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,051,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 27.7% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 22.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

