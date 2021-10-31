AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

AltaGas (TSE:ALA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.96.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$25.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.84. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$16.64 and a 12-month high of C$26.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.8086374 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

