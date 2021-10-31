Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $154,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $16.30 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altice USA to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

