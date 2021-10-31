Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimar Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATAQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,997. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.