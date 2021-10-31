Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group stock opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.35.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

