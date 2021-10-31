Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.580-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Altria Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.13.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.11. 13,375,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,207,263. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.35. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.57%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

