Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.580-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Altria Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.11. 13,375,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,207,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.74. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.35.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

