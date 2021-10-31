Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 50,000 Shares of Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Talis Biomedical were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter valued at $129,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLIS. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of TLIS stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. Talis Biomedical Co. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Talis Biomedical Co. will post -9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Talis Biomedical Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.