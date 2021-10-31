Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Stock Position in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.52% of Biotech Acquisition worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

BIOT opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. Biotech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.