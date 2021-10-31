Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.36% of Gores Holdings VII at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSEV. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,435,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter worth about $9,879,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter worth about $8,415,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter worth about $7,425,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter worth about $6,175,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GSEV opened at $9.88 on Friday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84.

