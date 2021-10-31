Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 100,000 InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 1.17% of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

Shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI).

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.