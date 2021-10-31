Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 558.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,683 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 463,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $199.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $142.94 and a 1-year high of $209.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.49.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

