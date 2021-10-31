Amalgamated Bank Buys 133,603 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 414.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,807 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,603 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,200 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 884.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 690,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 620,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after purchasing an additional 480,461 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -945.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.