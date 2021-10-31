Amalgamated Bank Buys 94,680 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 324.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,680 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.7% during the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $76.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.93 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

