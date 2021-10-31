Amalgamated Bank Has $8.08 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 667.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,763 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.09% of Builders FirstSource worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after buying an additional 3,803,496 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,682,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,331,000 after purchasing an additional 182,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.90. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $60.51.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

