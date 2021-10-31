Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 467.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,595 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.92. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,612 shares of company stock valued at $753,665. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.