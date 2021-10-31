Amalgamated Bank Invests $9.06 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,000. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.08% of Axon Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,770,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,322,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,036,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,508,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,751 shares of company stock valued at $35,498,255. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $179.96 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.66 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -166.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

