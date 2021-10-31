Amalgamated Bank Purchases 285,737 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 430.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,737 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $9,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $28.09 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

