Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $4,000.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s current price.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,115.17.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,372.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,377.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,385.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.
In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Read More: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.