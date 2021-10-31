Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $4,000.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,115.17.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,372.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,377.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,385.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 52.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

