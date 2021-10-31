Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $3,950.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,115.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,372.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,377.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,385.25. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 52.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Finally, Resource Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

