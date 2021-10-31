Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMBA. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ambarella to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.50.

Ambarella stock opened at $185.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.04. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $189.70.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after buying an additional 136,144 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ambarella by 7.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after buying an additional 76,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,696,000 after buying an additional 31,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ambarella by 562.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,655,000 after buying an additional 459,131 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

