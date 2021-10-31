Ambra R. Roth Sells 1,156 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $80,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.11. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average is $60.29.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.7% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 125,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 789,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,186,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 160.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 204,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 125,841 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 362.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.