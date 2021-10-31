Ambra R. Roth Sells 1,156 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $80,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.11. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average is $60.29.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.
About MACOM Technology Solutions
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
