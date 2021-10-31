American Financial Group (AFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect American Financial Group to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. On average, analysts expect American Financial Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AFG opened at $136.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.98. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $73.89 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.02 and a 200 day moving average of $129.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $396,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $943,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

