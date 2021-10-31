American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Down 36.0% in October

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the September 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AHOTF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Shares of AHOTF opened at $3.40 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

