AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the September 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of ACAN stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. AmeriCann has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

Get AmeriCann alerts:

About AmeriCann

Americann, Inc is engaged in the development of medical cannabis cultivation and processing properties. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.