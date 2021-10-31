Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 45,964 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 3,814.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,964 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Summit Materials by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Summit Materials by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.03. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.