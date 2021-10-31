Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 6,201 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 114.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,307,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 225,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,030,000 after buying an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $90.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.78. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $59.49 and a 12-month high of $91.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

