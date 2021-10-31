Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 73,566 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 198.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,658 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,566 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

