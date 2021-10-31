Ameritas Investment Company LLC Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Amgen by 289.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 139,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,946,000 after acquiring an additional 103,478 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Amgen by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 130,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,909,000 after purchasing an additional 99,558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,448,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $840,609,000 after purchasing an additional 39,574 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.44.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $206.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.39 and its 200 day moving average is $232.98. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.