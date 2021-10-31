Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 20,212 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,144 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 20,212 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Comcast by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Comcast by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $51.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Truist raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.46.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.