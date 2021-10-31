AMETEK (AME) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect AMETEK to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $132.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.46. AMETEK has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.