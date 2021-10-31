Amphenol Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amphenol in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.37.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APH. Cowen increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

NYSE APH opened at $76.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.53. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $80.12.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

