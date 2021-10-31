Amundi Buys New Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Amundi bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 217,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,197,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.19% of Broadridge Financial Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $963,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7,455.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 99,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 98,335 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $296,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,819 shares of company stock valued at $42,761,998. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $178.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.13 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.13.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.