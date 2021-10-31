Amundi Buys Shares of 129,329 Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Amundi bought a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,832,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.12% of Wayfair as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $2,717,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 133,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 21.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Wayfair by 7.7% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at $2,127,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,345 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.37, for a total transaction of $319,262.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,566 over the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.35.

W opened at $249.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 3.07. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.09 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

