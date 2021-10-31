Amundi Invests $36.96 Million in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 341,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,959,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 527,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after acquiring an additional 23,845 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 386,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,666,000 after acquiring an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

CTLT opened at $137.86 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.79 and its 200-day moving average is $118.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $19,980,183.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

