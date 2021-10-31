Amundi Invests $38.41 Million in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,411,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,414,000. Amundi owned about 0.24% of NortonLifeLock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,752,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,495,000 after buying an additional 9,424,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,045,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,340,000 after buying an additional 3,250,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,721,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,690,000 after buying an additional 2,099,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK opened at $25.45 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

