Amundi Purchases Shares of 243,622 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 243,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,277,000. Amundi owned 0.08% of Sempra Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $50,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 104.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.43.

NYSE:SRE opened at $127.63 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.