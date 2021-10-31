Amundi Takes $33.78 Million Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,004,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,780,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.