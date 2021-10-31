Analysts Anticipate Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $990.61 Million

Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will post $990.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $958.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines posted sales of $928.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agnico Eagle Mines.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.56.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.05. 2,028,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,004. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.56. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.77. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 599,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,647,000 after purchasing an additional 99,798 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,106,337 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,890,000 after acquiring an additional 249,410 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.