Analysts Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Analysts forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.48. Bruker reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Bruker’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bruker by 394.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Bruker by 1,063.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 31.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.30. The company had a trading volume of 471,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,121. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.26. Bruker has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $92.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Read More: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.