Analysts Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.99. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 76,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 451,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 62,982 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOCS traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $62.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,499. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $62.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 449.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.