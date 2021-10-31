Analysts Anticipate MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.00. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million.

Several research firms recently commented on MAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

In related news, insider Jeff Sweetser sold 11,446 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $354,139.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $80,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 36.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after acquiring an additional 457,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at about $16,668,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at about $13,570,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at about $13,184,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.53. 151,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,095. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -125.21. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

