Analysts Anticipate Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.84. Newmont posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $4.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,860. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

