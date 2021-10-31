Analysts Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $971.72 Million

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will report $971.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $964.25 million to $977.90 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $957.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.22 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $788,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1,071.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000.

SBH stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.26. 960,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,229. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.62.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.