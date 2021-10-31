Analysts Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $971.72 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will report $971.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $964.25 million to $977.90 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $957.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.22 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $788,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1,071.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000.

SBH stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.26. 960,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,229. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

