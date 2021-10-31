Analysts Anticipate Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

