Analysts Anticipate SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SWK will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SWK.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.00. SWK had a net margin of 49.53% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter.

SWKH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SWK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of SWK from a “d” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ SWKH opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. SWK has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SWK by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SWK by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SWK by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SWK by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 751,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 90,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in SWK during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

