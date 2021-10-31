Analysts Anticipate Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to Announce $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. Worthington Industries posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WOR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of WOR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 212,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.10. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $75.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,312.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after buying an additional 157,207 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $6,742,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth $5,335,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,755,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,782,000 after acquiring an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 78,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 57,831 shares in the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

