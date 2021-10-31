Analysts Expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Million

Analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will report $3.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.20 million and the highest is $3.82 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $3.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $13.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $13.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.58 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $29.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Hany Massarany purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 27,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,441.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AXDX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. 255,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,624. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $362.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.89.

Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

