Analysts Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $416.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to announce sales of $416.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $426.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $405.00 million. Acushnet reported sales of $482.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOLF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

